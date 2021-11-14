Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.32 million and a PE ratio of -5.06.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

