ALK-Abello A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

ALK-Abello A/S (OTC:AKBLF) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AKBLF opened at $469.00 on Friday. ALK-Abello A/S has a fifty-two week low of $382.00 and a fifty-two week high of $487.00.

ALK-Abello A/S Company Profile

ALK-Abello A/S engages in the production and development of pharmaceutical products to prevent and treat allergies. It also manufactures tablet-based allergy vaccines for pollen, house dust mites, animals, and insect stings. Its treatment comprises allergy vaccines, emergency treatment, and allergy diagnostics.

