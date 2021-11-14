Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €245.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €229.92 ($270.49).

Get Allianz alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €197.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €205.95. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.