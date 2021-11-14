Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €230.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price target on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €229.92 ($270.49).

Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €197.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €205.95.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

