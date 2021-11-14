Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $21,292,481.70 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 7,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,951.55, for a total transaction of $21,292,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total transaction of $41,483,526.31.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total transaction of $38,266,161.92.

On Monday, October 11th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total transaction of $38,865,310.92.

On Thursday, September 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,992.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,020.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,845.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,672.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,029,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.