Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s 2nd Largest Position

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.0% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,992.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,020.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,845.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2,672.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,074 shares of company stock valued at $510,888,230 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

