Alphacat 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16,983.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Alphacat has a total market cap of $333,596.08 and approximately $16,983.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alphacat has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

