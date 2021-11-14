ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 10.52% of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 4,794.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 49,477 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.00. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

COHEN & STEERS is a manager of income-oriented equity portfolios specializing in U.S. and international real estate securities, large cap value stocks, utilities and listed infrastructure securities, and preferred securities. The company also offers private alternative investment strategies, such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and real estate funds of funds.

