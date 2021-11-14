Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALMFF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Altium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie cut shares of Altium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALMFF opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63. Altium has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Altium Ltd. engages in developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from PCB business for the americas, EMEA, asia pacific and emerging Markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

