Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Raised by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.07. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.