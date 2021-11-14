Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$78.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIF. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price (up previously from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.80.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$68.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.23. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$47.10 and a 52-week high of C$70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.19.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$173.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.55 million. Analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.1600002 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

