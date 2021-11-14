Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$70.00 to C$75.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Altus Group traded as high as C$70.39 and last traded at C$68.77, with a volume of 29069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.81.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.80.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.19.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$173.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.55 million. Analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 2.1600002 EPS for the current year.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

