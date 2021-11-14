Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings per share of ($5.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altus Midstream.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Altus Midstream stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $64.32. The stock had a trading volume of 25,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 3.58. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Altus Midstream by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

