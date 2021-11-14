Amalgamated Bank Buys 4,482 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HHC opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average of $95.09. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -80.23 and a beta of 1.44. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 150,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

