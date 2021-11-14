Amalgamated Bank Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 373.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,578 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,661,000 after purchasing an additional 299,044 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $67,376,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,603 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.58.
Shares of PLAY stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
