Amalgamated Bank Has $990,000 Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 472.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,267 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,160,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 66,444 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 327,398 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,722,000.

NYSE DRH opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.79. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRH. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

