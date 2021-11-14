Amalgamated Bank Invests $906,000 in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBK. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after buying an additional 175,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after buying an additional 167,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after buying an additional 151,989 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter worth $10,925,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 222,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,515,000 after buying an additional 100,212 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBK opened at $127.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.96. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.36.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.01.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,268 shares of company stock worth $10,498,065. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

