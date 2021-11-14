Amalgamated Bank Invests $906,000 in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBK. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after buying an additional 175,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after buying an additional 167,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after buying an additional 151,989 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter worth $10,925,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 222,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,515,000 after buying an additional 100,212 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TBK opened at $127.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.96. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.36.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.01.
In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,268 shares of company stock worth $10,498,065. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Bancorp Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
