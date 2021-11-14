Amalgamated Bank Invests $973,000 in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $849,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 35.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average is $90.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $111.98.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

