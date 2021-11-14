Amalgamated Bank Purchases Shares of 22,590 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,590 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 75.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of GVA stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 88.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.