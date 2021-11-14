Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADPT. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.29. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $132,780.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,460 over the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

