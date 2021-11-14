Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 139,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.30. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.77.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

