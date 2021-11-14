AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

