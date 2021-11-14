AMEPAY (AME) Price Hits $0.0134 on Top Exchanges

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $240,816.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

