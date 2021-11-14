American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to post sales of $9.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.02 billion and the highest is $9.19 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $4.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $29.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $42.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.78 billion to $45.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. 48,077,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,437,132. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

