American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys $82,425.84 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.12 per share, for a total transaction of $82,425.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 98.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 307.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Assets Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,999,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,905,000 after acquiring an additional 62,331 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,433,000 after purchasing an additional 245,389 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,067,000 after purchasing an additional 254,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

