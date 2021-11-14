American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.65. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.