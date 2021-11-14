American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Raised to $44.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.64.

NYSE:AEL opened at $37.27 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,859 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 897,354 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth $10,245,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 307,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

