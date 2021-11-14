Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. 1,950,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -99.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -293.32%.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

