Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,557. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

