AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CEO David A. Zapico Sells 69,803 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
AMETEK stock opened at $140.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $143.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.91.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.43.
AMETEK Company Profile
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
