AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CEO David A. Zapico Sells 69,803 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AMETEK stock opened at $140.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $143.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.91.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.43.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

