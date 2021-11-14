Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Holdings Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 43.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,646 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amyris were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amyris by 45.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amyris by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,225,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amyris news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $8.00 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

