Analysts Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.80 Million

Analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to post sales of $260.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.50 million and the highest is $263.10 million. Bentley Systems posted sales of $219.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $956.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $951.70 million to $960.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

Shares of BSY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,788. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 172.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,393 shares of company stock worth $3,108,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,027 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,415 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

