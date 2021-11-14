Analysts Anticipate MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $406.20 Million

Analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will announce sales of $406.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $377.50 million to $434.90 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $388.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 1,188.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

MSA traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.60. 89,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,582. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $137.95 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

