Analysts Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will report $74.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $73.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $303.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $306.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $296.67 million, with estimates ranging from $293.20 million to $301.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

PFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3,469.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 353,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 343,373 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,308,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 186,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.03. 98,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,880. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

