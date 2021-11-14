Analysts Anticipate SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SEMrush.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 624,520 shares of company stock worth $15,071,065.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SEMrush by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SEMrush by 3,607.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 130,973 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMrush stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. 639,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,836. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

