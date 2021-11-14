Analysts Anticipate Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 271.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

TUP opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.39 million, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $42,750,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,328,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,277.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 627,419 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,679,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,613,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.