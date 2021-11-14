Analysts Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

ABEO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,355 shares of company stock worth $161,858 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

