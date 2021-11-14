Analysts Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

ABEO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,355 shares of company stock worth $161,858 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.