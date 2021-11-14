Analysts Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. 1,583,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,892. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

