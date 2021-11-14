Analysts Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will post sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the highest is $2.05 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $8.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.15.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OC traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.94. 581,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,665. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

