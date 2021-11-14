Analysts Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

PBH traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,020. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 127.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $230,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 52.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

