Analysts Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 371.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.76 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLYS. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of TLYS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.03. 91,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,566. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly's

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

