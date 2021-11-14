Analysts Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.04. Travelzoo reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $306,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $151,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,237 shares of company stock worth $1,688,873. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Travelzoo by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 17.6% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 54.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TZOO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 81,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,372. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

