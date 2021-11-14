Analysts Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will report sales of $46.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.70 million and the highest is $48.58 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $71.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $195.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.11 million to $208.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $209.04 million, with estimates ranging from $198.17 million to $220.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRE. BTIG Research began coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after buying an additional 3,135,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,314,000 after buying an additional 1,449,506 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,160,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,222,000 after buying an additional 433,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

