Analysts Set Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT at $37.56

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $26,001,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,205,824 shares of company stock worth $35,677,903. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Driven Brands by 80.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 90,902 shares during the period. Loews Corp lifted its position in Driven Brands by 14.1% in the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at about $688,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Driven Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,885,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,478,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Driven Brands by 13.7% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.48.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

