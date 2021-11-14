Analysts Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Target Price at $45.20

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $1,628,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $350,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $1,034,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $46.44.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

