Analysts Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Target Price at $58.94

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

VTR traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,000. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. Ventas has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

