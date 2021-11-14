Analyzing BSQUARE (BSQR) & Its Competitors

BSQUARE (NASDAQ: BSQR) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BSQUARE to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get BSQUARE alerts:

This table compares BSQUARE and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $47.14 million -$1.89 million -19.58 BSQUARE Competitors $2.90 billion $324.93 million 82.36

BSQUARE’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE. BSQUARE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -3.94% -10.21% -6.03% BSQUARE Competitors -10.93% -76.75% 2.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE’s peers have a beta of 2.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BSQUARE and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A BSQUARE Competitors 1186 5979 11208 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.28%. Given BSQUARE’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BSQUARE has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

BSQUARE peers beat BSQUARE on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services. The Edge to Cloud segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) and 24/7 operations services. The company was founded by William T. Baxter in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.