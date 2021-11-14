Analyzing Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) and The Competition

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ: CRESY) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s competitors have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Competitors 307 960 1172 33 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria -29.68% -11.04% -3.69% Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Competitors -6.28% 14.56% 3.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria $505.18 million -$149.57 million -1.99 Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 4.05

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria competitors beat Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business. The Urban and Investment Business segment comprises of Operation Center in Argentina, which includes shopping malls, offices, sales and development, hotels, international operations, entertainment activities, and corporate activities, and Operation Center in Israel, which consists of real estate, supermarkets, telecommunications, insurance, other diverse business, and holding companies activities. The company was founded on December 31, 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

