Analyzing Nemaura Medical (NMRD) and The Competition

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) is one of 192 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nemaura Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -89.76% -31.88% Nemaura Medical Competitors -581.13% -79.85% -17.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nemaura Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nemaura Medical Competitors 993 4132 7511 202 2.54

Nemaura Medical currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 187.16%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.43%. Given Nemaura Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nemaura Medical and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical N/A -$6.26 million -16.44 Nemaura Medical Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million -0.94

Nemaura Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical. Nemaura Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nemaura Medical rivals beat Nemaura Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

