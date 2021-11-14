Analyzing Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) & Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Editas Medicine -871.91% -38.28% -30.23%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Omega Therapeutics and Editas Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Editas Medicine 3 5 9 0 2.35

Omega Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.11%. Editas Medicine has a consensus target price of $57.27, suggesting a potential upside of 51.10%. Given Editas Medicine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Editas Medicine is more favorable than Omega Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Editas Medicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Editas Medicine $90.73 million 28.57 -$115.98 million ($3.24) -11.70

Omega Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Editas Medicine.

Summary

Editas Medicine beats Omega Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J. Keith Joung and David R. Liu in September 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.